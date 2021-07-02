x
Group at Texas state Capitol protests Myanmar’s military coup

Protesters staged a show support for the pro-democracy uprising in Myanmar and a plea to other leaders to impose sanctions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texans are hoping state lawmakers will put pressure on international leaders and stop a military coup in Myanmar.

Protesters gathered at the Texas state Capitol on Saturday afternoon, and other protesters are gathering around the world – a show support for the pro-democracy uprising in Myanmar and a plea to other leaders to impose sanctions.

This all comes after Myanmar's military-backed party lost the election, but then staged a government takeover.

Now, people who live in Texas are calling on the U.S. government to get involved.

“We would like to be a request to the United States to please help Burma and Burmese people,” said protester Khin Aung.

Military authorities have shut off most internet access in Myanmar and restricted speech on Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

More than 100 pro-democracy officials and lawmakers have been detained.

The United Nations secretary general says the U.N. will do everything it can to help reverse the coup.

