MJ Hegar, a Democratic candidate in the Texas U.S. Senate race, has been endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to a press release issued Dec. 16.

The chair of the committee, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, said Hegar is the strongest candidate to flip the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. John Cornyn.

"As a decorated combat veteran and working mother, MJ has both the courage and independence to put Texas first and is running on the issues that matter most to Texans: making health care and prescription drugs more affordable, protecting coverage for Texans with pre-existing conditions, and taking action to address climate change," Masto said in a statement. "We are proud to support MJ in her fight to continue her public service in the U.S. Senate.”

Hegar responded to the endorsement Monday.

“As a rescue helicopter pilot flying wildfire suppression missions, I was trained to find the biggest bucket of water and use it to put out the biggest fire we could find. I got into this race because that fire is in the Senate, and it is my duty to do what I can to fix it,” Hegar said in part.

Hegar previously ran for Congress and was narrowly defeated by the incumbent.

Now, she running against Cornyn along with 11 other Democrats in the 2020 election.

