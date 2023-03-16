LGBTQ advocates to rally at Capitol against bills targeting transgender Texans

Equality Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas say that the bills attempt to end life-saving health care for transgender people.

AUSTIN, Texas — Equality Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) will hold a rally outside the Capitol on Thursday morning to speak out against bills targeting transgender Texans.

The bills – Senate Bill 14, Senate Bill 250 and Senate Bill 1029 – are set to be debated at the Senate Committee on State Affairs meeting Thursday. The two rallying groups say that these bills attempt to end life-saving health care for transgender people.

"When lawmakers decide who can access life-saving care, they are making decisions about who deserves to live," Equality Texas said in a press release.

On the other side, supporters of the legislation say the bills protect children and women's sports.

All three bills the groups are rallying against Thursday relate to gender-affirming care for children. SB 14, which could effectively ban certain procedures and treatments for "gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria," is a priority bill for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Thursday's rally will be held starting at 10 a.m. in the outdoor rotunda on the north side of the Capitol building. Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, will speak, along with Emmett Morales-Yoon, executive director of TENT; parent Linzy Foster; and Remington Johnson, a pastor and medical professional.