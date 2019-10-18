LEANDER, Texas — The Leander City Council unanimously chose Rick Beverlin for the city manager position on Oct. 17.

Prior to his appointment to Leander city manager, Beverlin had served as the assistant city manager for Galveston since 2016. He was also previously the director of economic development for League City and the city administrator for the City of Kemah.

The Leander city manager position has been vacant since the former city manager, Kent Cagle, was let go in June.

RELATED:

Alabama's capital elects its first black mayor

Voter rally helps high schoolers register to vote

In August, Cagle filed a lawsuit against the City of Leander, in which he claimed he was wrongfully terminated after reporting another city official, which would violate the Texas Whistleblower Act.

According to documents obtained by KVUE, Cagle also claimed that the city failed to pay him the full severance the contract required.

RELATED:

Leander horse riding center helping more people overcome disabilities thanks to grant

David Whitley parts ways with Office of the Governor

Mayor Troy Hill said one of the main reasons for Cagle's termination was due to a lack of economic development in the city, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

WATCH: Leander church hosts 'Drag Queen Story Time'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

TxDOT to clean Austin homeless camps under bridges, governor's office says

Austin City Council approves new homeless camping bans on sidewalks, near the ARCH

The death of the American mall

Asp caterpillars are starting to pop up again in Central Texas