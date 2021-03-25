Lawmakers discuss Javier Ambler Law at Texas Capitol

The proposal would ban television shows from partnering with law enforcement.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, State Rep. James Talarico is expected to lay out the Javier Ambler Law, or House Bill 54, at the Texas Capitol.

The proposal comes after the KVUE Defenders last year first revealed the details of Ambler's death after an encounter with Williamson County deputies.

Talarico's presentation is among the steps in trying to get this measure to become state law. Ambler's sister is also expected to testify before the committee.

Ambler died almost exactly two years ago. Williamson County deputies began chasing him after he failed to dim his headlights, touching off a pursuit that ended in North Austin.

Deputies used Tasers on him as he shouted that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. This all happened while crews from the now-canceled show "Live PD" filmed.

Now, Talarico's proposal would ban entertainment shows like "Live PD" from partnering with Texas law enforcement. He and other lawmakers believe that such partnerships cause officers to perform for the cameras instead of doing sound police work.

The committee that's hearing this bill on Thursday spent the day listening to testimony in the state's proposed George Floyd Act, which would bring multiple reforms to law enforcement.