AUSTIN, Texas — A showdown is expected to take place at the Texas State Capitol Thursday over Gov. Greg Abbott's pick for Secretary of State.

Republican David Whitley's confirmation hearing is Wednesday at 9 a.m. Abbott appointed him to the seat in December.

In January, Whitley's office issued a report detailing 95,000 potential cases of voter fraud in Texas. But local governments have now found that thousands of people on that list could in fact vote legally. Many of the people were were listed in the report are Hispanic.

That's why the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to attend the confirmation hearing. They are going to demand for Democrats not to vote for Whitley so that he doesn't officially get the job.