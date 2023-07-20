Houston security fraud trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reset

The trial has been reset for August 31, which is nearly a week before his Senate impeachment trial.

HOUSTON — Ken Paxton's securities fraud trial in Harris County has been reset for August 31.



The securities fraud charges are related to Paxton's efforts in 2011 to solicit investors in Servergy Incorporated, without disclosing that the tech company was paying him to promote its stock.

Paxton has said he did nothing wrong and dismissed the charges as motivated by his political rivals.

Last month, we reported that the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals, which is made up of all Republicans, ruled in a 6-3 vote that Paxton’s securities fraud trial would remain in Harris County. That overturned lower court decisions that said Paxton’s trial had been improperly moved from Collin County, where he lives, to Harris County.

For that report, we talked to KHOU legal expert Carmen Roe about the charges.

“These are all three felony charges two security fraud charges that he faces five to 99 to life is the punishment range,” she told us. “And then a third-degree felony charge of failing to register with security regulators, which he faces two to 10 years in prison. So this is the very real prison case if he is convicted.”

Paxton also faces a Senate impeachment trial, which is set to begin September 5. In May, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on 20 counts, alleging a pattern of misconduct and abuse of power. The vote immediately led to Ken Paxton's temporary suspension from office, pending the outcome of the impeachment trial.