House General Investigating committee calls for impeachment vote on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — A day after a Republican-led investigative committee unanimously decided to recommend impeaching Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the committee is calling up for a House vote on Saturday.

KVUE's Natalie Haddad reported, "the General Investigating Committee will call up House Resolution 2377, the Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton, Saturday at 1 p.m."

New: the General Investigating Committee will call up House Resolution 2377, the Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX, Saturday at 1pm.

In part, they said "this sham impeachment is the result of the Phelan leadership team empowering Democrats, allowing them to hold leadership positions and letting them control the agenda."

Paxton has been on the brink of impeachment after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations.