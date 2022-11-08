John Carter files for reelection in Texas' new 31st Congressional District

Carter has represented residents in the district since it was created in 2002.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter filed for reelection Saturday to represent the Lone Star State's new 31st Congressional District.

Carter has represented the district since its creation in 2002, and is only one of the two districts in Texas that have never had a Democratic representative.

Now, after redistricting, the new District 31 includes parts or all of Williamson, Bell, Burnet, Hamilton, Coryell and Bosque Counties. Before the new maps were drawn, District 31 only included Bell and Williamson Counties.

In the 2020 election, Carter defeated Democratic opponent Donna Imam with 53% of the vote to Imam's 45%. Clark Patterson, who ran as a Libertarian, received 2% of the vote.

The new U.S. Congressional District maps, approved by the Texas Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in late October, gives white voters control of two new districts in the Austin and Houston areas.

The primary election is scheduled for March 1, 2022 with the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.