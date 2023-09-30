Texas Democrat rips GOP for 'ignoring Trump's handling of classified documents' in passionate rebuke of Biden impeachment hearings

She said the GOP is acting like they are blind to evidence, then referred to documents found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is an extended interview WFAA conducted with Crockett back in January, talking about her first two weeks in Congress.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) – who represents southern Dallas and parts of Tarrant County – caused a stir on social media Thursday after calling out Republicans during a GOP-led impeachment hearing into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing Thursday after formally launching an investigation last month. Republicans alleged the president and his son, Hunter Biden, profited from foreign business deals.

During her questioning, Crockett passionately rebuked the GOP for pursuing an impeachment inquiry into Biden while showing no interest in “Trump’s shady business dealings with the Chinese government.” Crockett accused the House GOP members of ignoring former President Donald Trump's indictments while pushing for an impeachment of Biden.

Crockett's comments in the hearing went viral online, garnering millions of views on X. The video has been shared by numerous accounts on X. USA Today posted a transcribed video of the clip:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett accused House GOP members of ignoring former President Donald Trump's indictments while pushing for an impeachment against President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/AOjRhT3BSh — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 28, 2023

“I can’t seem to find the crime and no one has testified what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed,” Crockett said.

Crockett claimed the GOP members were "acting like they are blind" when referring to photos of classified documents found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago bathroom. She then listed the number of indictments and counts currently against Trump.

“These are our national secrets – looks like in the s----- to me,” Crockett said.

“I will tell you what the President [Biden] has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally,” Crockett said. “Until they find some evidence we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”

The video drew reactions from both sides: People praising her for her impassioned take, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, as well as criticism from conservative-leaning public figures.