State Sen. Jane Nelson announces she won't seek reelection

The Flower Mound lawmaker is the most senior Republican in the upper chamber and has served as its top budget writer for the past four sessions.

State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced Monday she is not running for reelection.

Serving SD12 has been a great honor. I promised to listen, work hard, and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. You can count on me to keep working to build a better Texas, but I will not be running for re-election. https://t.co/czdqIjQPYk — Senator Jane Nelson (@SenJaneNelson) July 5, 2021

Nelson has been the top budget writer in the Senate and is the most senior Republican in the chamber.

“It has been a great honor to represent our community in the Texas Senate,” Nelson said in a statement. “I promised to listen, work hard, and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. Our accomplishments have improved the lives of Texans, which makes me proud.”

Nelson has served in the Senate since 1993. She has chaired the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee for the past four sessions.

You can read her full statement here.