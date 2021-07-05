State Sen. Jane Nelson announces she won't seek reelection

State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced Monday she is not running for reelection.
Nelson has been the top budget writer in the Senate and is the most senior Republican in the chamber.
“It has been a great honor to represent our community in the Texas Senate,” Nelson said in a statement. “I promised to listen, work hard, and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. Our accomplishments have improved the lives of Texans, which makes me proud.”
Nelson has served in the Senate since 1993. She has chaired the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee for the past four sessions.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune