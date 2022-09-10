Republican candidate for Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson

“People are going in stealing catalytic converters, TVs, anything under $750. That policy is going out the window come January 1, 2023,” the Republican said.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The race for District Attorney in Dallas County is a repeat of the 2018 race for the same office, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. The only difference? Four years ago, Johnson was the incumbent.

Johnson has focused on Creuzot’s policy of not prosecuting thefts between $100 and $750, if it isn’t committed for financial gain. If elected, Johnson says she’ll end the practice immediately, because the problem goes far beyond stealing food, diapers and baby formula.

“People are going in stealing catalytic converters, TVs, anything under $750. That policy is going out the window come January 1, 2023,” the Republican said on Inside Texas Politics.

It’s all part of Johnson’s campaign promise to prosecute all crime if elected and that includes abortion-related cases.

Johnson says women are protected under state law, but not other folks who might be involved, including doctors and family members.

“My understanding of the law is that you cannot prosecute women who cause the death of an unborn child,” she said. “Now, anybody else who facilitates that, yes, that’s under the law and I would have to prosecute that because I’m committed to abiding by the laws of the state of Texas and of this country.”

As it relates to those potential accomplices, Johnson says that includes cases involving rape or incest. But the Republican also says it doesn’t necessarily mean jail.

“Keep in mind what we do at the DA’s office. We have a lot of leeway. We prosecute. But look at all the diversion programs, all the other opportunities we have for people,” Johnson told us.

The Republican also wants to bring back the cite-and-release marijuana policy she instituted during her first tenure. And she tells us why voters should elect a Republican DA in a Democratic county. To hear more, listen to her full Inside Texas Politics interview.