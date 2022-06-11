Party chairman expects red wave to wash over South Texas

Matt Rinaldi says the GOP has a chance to win three south Texas Congressional Districts.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas is confident heading into Election Day.

And for good reason.

The latest poll shows Republicans maintaining, or even increasing, their leads in all statewide races. And there is growing evidence that Republicans could not only win in South Texas, a historically reliable Democratic stronghold, but win big.

“We’ve been devoting a lot of resources down there,” Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi said on Inside Texas Politics. “And we expect it to be a great night for them.”

We’ve been telling you for weeks now about the importance of South Texas not only for the future of Democrats and Republicans, but also for control of Congress.

And Rinaldi says it’s likely the GOP will capture two of the three Congressional Districts (CD 15, CD 28, CD 34) in South Texas. But he’s not stopping there. He thinks there’s a very good chance Republicans will take all three.

He says Democratic messaging helps.