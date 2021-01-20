Security expert discusses increased security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Security has been stepped up at both the U.S. Capitol and the Texas Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Seeing heightened security around the Texas State Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration has been a common sight for the last several weeks.

The same goes for the U.S. Capitol, as the mob that stormed the building is fresh in the minds of security officials.

"And I think that's probably a wake-up call for other establishments, federal, state establishments, that what happened on Jan. 6 could possibly happen other places. So, it certainly has put the security professionals on high alert," said Brian Lynch, the executive director of safety and security at the Risk Assistance Network + Exchange (RANE).

At the Texas Capitol, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it increased personnel to ensure safety.

The Austin Police Department is also taking part in helping secure the nation's Capitol to make sure things go smoothly during President-elect Biden's inauguration. Traveling to Washington D.C. to help during the inauguration is something the department has done for years.

Lynch spoke to KVUE Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday's inauguration. He has more than 20 years of experience in the FBI and spoke to what risk law enforcement could be anticipating.

"Well, I think the biggest risk is that you have a group of protesters with that – their desire is that they would want to break through the perimeter and gain access to the building. That, that's, that's the worst-case scenario where you have the intent of the protesters wanting to gain access," Lynch said. "That's why it's critically important that you can, that you see at the U.S. Capitol building, that you have fencing, you have concrete barriers, you have the ability to control the protesters. You have proper resourcing with both law enforcement and military officials and that you have the perimeter. You have the perimeter defined and properly manned."

He said that he believes the amount of security that's been added at both the Texas Capitol and the U.S. Capitol says a lot about how aware security personnel is about being prepared for a potential threat.

"I think the amount indicates that they've taken it seriously to the point of not only understanding what the intelligence is but also looking at possible worst-case scenarios and making sure that they have the proper resourcing and the barricades that will prevent people, rioters to gain access to the grounds and to the building. Because what we saw on Jan. 6 cannot and will not happen again. And the security professionals, law enforcement certainly [it] has gotten their attention to make sure that that does not happen again," Lynch said.

"The local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are sharing the information," Lynch added. "They have command posts established and they have a pulse on the intelligence and what that means for the safety and security of the places that they're going to protect, both people and locations. So, we trust our professionals. And based upon what we've seen and the information that is out there, they have certainly taken this seriously."

Overall, Lynch is confident that the security on Inauguration Day should prove to be enough to keep things running smoothly. But he added that investigations following the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are also key.

"And the results of the investigations and the interviews of members and leaders of groups are critically important to glean that information from these interviews so that the proper resourcing and barricading can be established," Lynch said. "But overwhelming force and a plan will certainly be a great deterrent."