AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports the number of arrests agents made from January to March is down year-on-year, but the agency has also removed more people.

From January to March, ICE reports it removed 63,540 immigrants who were in the country unlawfully. The agency reports 34,960 of them are convicted criminals, 6,024 have pending criminal charges and 22,556 are "other immigration violators."

ICE leaders say the number of removals has increased 10% compared to January to March 2018.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

But ICE reports arrests have decreased 14% compared to 2018. In the first three months of last year, the agency arrested 40,140 people who were unlawfully in the U.S. From January to March this year, it arrested 36,977 people.

The executive associate director of ICE says officers will continue to conduct enforcement humanely, respectfully and with professionalism.

