AUSTIN — For three open Austin City Council seats, it was too close to call in the Nov. 6 Election. Now, early voting is about to start for districts 1, 3 and 8.

The League of Women Voters Austin Area Chapter and the City of Austin will hold a forum for the candidates on Monday, Nov. 26 at City Hall. The forum will include opening and closing statements from each candidate and a moderated question-and-answer session. District 1 begins at 6 p.m, 3 at 7 p.m. and 8 at 8 p.m.

Early voting in the runoff elections runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 before the run-off election on Dec. 11. You can learn more about polling locations, hours of operations and other races on the Travis County and Hays County websites.

A schedule for Monday's forum, which you can watch live, can be found here. If you can't make it to the forum or just want to read up more on the candidates, here's an explainer about each race:

District 1

Candidates Natasha Harper Madison and Mariana Salazar were in a tight race Election night, with Salazar receiving 26 percent of the votes and Harper-Madison receiving 25 percent -- a difference of a little more than 200 votes. The two were clearly the front-runners in a race that initially included four other candidates.

District 1 encompasses Central and East Austin. Ora Houston, the district's previous council member, announced in June that after months of reflection and conversations with her confidants, she would not run for a second term. She was elected on Jan. 6, 2015.

District 3

A sibling rivalry is reigniting in the race to represent South and East Austin's District 3.

In 2014, siblings Sabino "Pio" Renteria and Susana Almanza were in a runoff election for the same district. Renteria won in 2014. His sister filed to run against him again this year and now Renteria and Almanza will go to a runoff election again.

The siblings beat out four other candidates to head to the runoff.

District 8

After Austin City Council's lone conservative announced she won't be seeking re-election, four candidates announced they were running to replace her.

In the Nov. 6 Election, Paige Ellis was in the lead with 30 percent of the votes: 9,641 votes. Frank Ward, the lone Republican in the race who was endorsed by Troxclair, had 25 percent of the vote with 7,808 votes.

