Over a dozen Texas political figures and leaders have voiced their opinions on President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy at the southern border, which many have claimed is responsible for separating immigrant children from their families.

According to USA Today, the Department of Homeland Security said nearly 2,000 children were separated from 1,940 adults in the six-week period from April 19 through May 31.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote about President Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for the first time in a letter to the Texas delegation. According to the Texas Tribune, Gov. Abbott said, "This disgraceful condition must end; and it can only end with action by Congress to reform the broken immigration system."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted on Tuesday "With over 2,000 children forcibly separated from their parents as a result of President Trump’s recently implemented “zero-tolerance” policy, it is important that bi-partisan leaders from around the country come together and stand up for family values. #keepfamiliestogether."

With over 2,000 children forcibly separated from their parents as a result of President Trump’s recently implemented “zero-tolerance” policy, it is important that bi-partisan leaders from around the country come together and stand up for family values. #keepfamiliestogether — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) June 20, 2018

Austin City Council members Delia Garza, Sabino “Pio” Renteria, Greg Casar and Leslie Pool confirmed they accepted an invitation to the Texas-Mexico border Thursday in light of the "zero tolerance" separation policy, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Kathie Tovo also confirmed she would be joining. However, Adler did not say if he is going to travel with them.

RELATED | Texas lawmakers call for end to family separation policy

Former Austin police chief and current Houston police chief Art Acevedo tweeted "As proud as I am to serve under @SylvesterTurner’s leadership, my pride grows with every stance he takes consistent with the principles & values that we, the American people, have held near & dear to our hearts for nearly 242 years. #RelationalPolicing."

As proud as I am to serve under @SylvesterTurner’s leadership, my pride grows with every stance he takes consistent with the principles & values that we, the American people, have held near & dear to our hearts for nearly 242 years. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/YpIuGh946z — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 19, 2018

Acevedo's tweet was a response to a tweet published by Mel Ragsdale Darragh, a digital content creator for the City of Houston. In her tweet, she wrote, ".@houstonpolice Chief @ArtAcevedo opposes proposed @SouthwestKey child immigration detention center. He joins community leaders voicing opposition today w/Mayor @SylvesterTurner #KeepingFamiliesTogether #familiesbelongtogether."

In an article published by the Texas Tribune, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus asked Trump to end policy of separating immigrant children.

“I know that members of Congress from both parties have proposed various ways to address this issue in the form of legislation, and while I applaud their attention to the problem, I also know that congressional action often does not come quickly," the speaker told Trump in a letter. "In order to at least begin addressing this issue, there is no need to wait for Congress to act. That’s why I respectfully ask that you move immediately to rescind the policy that [Attorney] General [Jeff] Sessions announced in April and any other policies that have led to an increase in family separations at the border."

Straus Letter by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

The Texas Tribune also reported that Ted Cruz announced emergency legislation Monday evening to keep immigrant families together after they cross the border into the United States.

"All Americans are rightly horrified by the images we are seeing on the news, children in tears pulled away from their mothers and fathers," Cruz wrote in a release. "This must stop. Now. We can end this crisis by passing the legislation I am introducing this week."

The provisions of the legislation, according to the news release, include:

Doubling the number of federal immigration judges, from roughly 375 to 750.

Authorizing new temporary shelters with accommodations to keep families together.

Mandating that immigrant families be kept together, absent aggravated criminal conduct or threat of harm to children.

Providing for expedited processing and review of asylum cases so that — within 14 days — those who meet the legal standards will be granted asylum and those who do not will be immediately returned to their home countries.

Laura Bush penned an op-ed, which appeared in the Washington Post on Father's Day. The former first lady used the holiday as a launching-off point to discuss the issue. She called the Trump administration's policy immoral and cruel.

"I live in a border state," she wrote. "I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart."

I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.https://t.co/he1uw1E96A — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) June 18, 2018

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tweeted "Opposition to zero-tolerance to illegal immigration = tolerance of illegal immigration without a plan to enforce the law. We will provide both a way to enforce the law and a humane and compassionate family unification proposal for Congress to vote on soon."

Opposition to zero-tolerance to illegal immigration = tolerance of illegal immigration without a plan to enforce the law. We will provide both a way to enforce the law and a humane and compassionate family unification proposal for Congress to vote on soon. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 19, 2018

Rep. Lloyd Doggett tweeted "President Trump, he could end this in less time than it took him to salute a North Korean general." Joined @CNN to discuss the Trump Administration's cruel new policy of family separation and how we're working to combat it. #FamiliesBelongTogether."

"President Trump, he could end this in less time than it took him to salute a North Korean general." Joined @CNN to discuss the Trump Administration's cruel new policy of family separation and how we're working to combat it. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/zLHI4scQgA — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) June 18, 2018

Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke was also on CNN, where he said "I think the American people are going to force us to do the right thing, that always happens in America … I’m confident that the American people this time are going to get it right."

Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke at the border: “I think the American people are going to force us to do the right thing, that always happens in America … I’m confident that the American people this time are going to get it right” https://t.co/iV9gxsIZEg https://t.co/nPg1mcTf0g — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 17, 2018

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez tweeted a thread condemning Gov. Greg Abbott for initially remaining silent about the Texas border crisis.

His continued silence is deafening. As children are being torn from their parents on our soil, the man who lectures us about morals and values has silently condoned this inhumanity. #KeepFamiliesTogether 2/5 — Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) June 19, 2018

As we see images of children in cages, hear the painful wails of children suffering, and hear bipartisan opposition to this disgraceful policy, our Governor stays silent. A humanitarian crisis is developing in our state and our Governor refuses to act. #KeepFamiliesTogether 3/5 — Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) June 19, 2018

Worse is knowing that this shameful policy is made possible within the culture Abbott created through his racist, fear-based and hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies. #KeepFamiliesTogether 4/5 — Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) June 19, 2018

Texans are better than this and our leaders should have the moral courage to speak out for what is right. #KeepFamiliesTogether 5/5 — Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) June 19, 2018

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman that President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy at the border isn't real.

“That’s fake news,” Miller said in a phone call with the American-Statesman. “Trump has not issued a zero-tolerance policy. That’s incorrect. Untrue. Fake news.”

Miller went on to tell the Statesman that parents who have committed crimes do not get to keep their children. He said the same consequences happen for parents who have entered the country illegally.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke to Fox News on June 1 about his feelings on families being separated at the Texas border. On America's Newsroom, Lt. Gov. Patrick said, "We want to keep families together, but that cannot be an excuse to break our laws. In terms of family issues, we do that with child protective services and social services in our country where we find a child in a dangerous situation."

© 2018 KVUE