Austin-area congressman goes on thirst strike to push for federal workplace heat standard

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas) is hosting a vigil and thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to call for a federal workplace heat standard, including protections for rest and water breaks.

During the event, Casar will be participating in an all-day hunger and thirst strike. According to a press release from his office, he will not be drinking any water, eating any food or taking any breaks until nurses require him to stop.

"I’m on thirst strike today because families across Texas and across America deserve dignity on the job. But Greg Abbott doesn’t think so. During this heat wave, the governor just signed a law taking away your right to a water break at work. It’s an outrageous attack on Texans – and threatens all workers," Casar said. "The Biden Administration must step in, override Abbott, and ensure heat protections for all Americans in all industries. Our government should work for working people, not for greedy corporations that exploit their workers and fill Abbott’s campaign coffers."

Casar is referring to Texas House Bill 2127, which will block enforcement of local ordinances. It goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Casar's strike will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. It is being live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

On Monday, Casar's office said he and a group of more than 110 other members of Congress sent a letter calling on the Biden Administration to implement an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace heat standard as quickly as possible. The lawmakers urged the “fastest possible implementation… given the dire threat to the lives of workers exposed to extreme heat.”

Tuesday's thirst strike also isn't Casar's first. According to his office, in 2010, he led a similar strike on the steps of Austin City Hall with the Workers Defense Project to call for rest and water break protections. The City of Austin passed protections that year, according to Casar's office.

Casar also helped pass similar protections in Dallas in a multi-year campaign that ended in 2015.

Casar served as a member of the Austin City Council from 2015 to 2022. He now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives on behalf of citizens in parts of Austin and San Antonio.