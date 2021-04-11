Greg Casar says he won't accept contributions from Save Austin Now donors, corporate PACs

Casar called on fellow Democratic candidates vying for the seat, which was formerly filled by Lloyd Doggett, to take a similar pledge.

AUSTIN, Texas — After announcing a run for Texas Congressional District 35 last week, Austin City Council Member Greg Casar said in a press release Thursday that he will not accept contributions from corporate PACs and major donors to Save Austin Now.

“I will not be accepting any contributions from major donors to the Republican-front group, Save Austin Now, because Texas working families deserve a leader who they can count on for Medicare for All, reproductive health care, good jobs, and progressive priorities,” Casar said. “I also pledge to not accept money from corporate PACs, because we know that these special interest groups are trying to block progressive bills that would provide a better life for TX-35 residents.”

Casar then called on fellow Democratic candidates vying for the seat, which was formerly filled by Lloyd Doggett, to take a similar pledge. State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin) announced he was running for the seat on Wednesday. David Anderson, Jr., James Sasinowski and Claudia Zapata, all Democrats, have filed paperwork to run for the seat as well.

Casar is currently serving his third term as the council member for District 4. He will remain on the council until after next year's election and a new council member is sworn in for his seat.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett has represented the district since 2013. However, Doggett is running for the state's new 37th District.