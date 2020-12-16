Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar could be City's next mayor pro tem

Austin's most recent mayor pro tem, Delia Garza, was elected this year to serve as Travis County attorney.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to his office, Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar has the votes necessary to become the next mayor pro tem for the City of Austin.

Austin's most recent mayor pro tem, Delia Garza, was elected this year to serve as Travis County attorney. Casar represents District 4 in the Austin City Council.

In the press release sent on Wednesday, Casar's office said the majority of the dais has expressed its support for him taking on this role.

"We’ll have a lot to take action on in the new year, and I’m looking forward to working with the dais to get things done," Casar said. "This coming year, we can address the damage caused by COVID-19, combat our persistent challenges with racial and economic inequality, address housing costs and the climate crisis and improve everyday Austinites’ quality of life."

In the press release, Casar also noted homelessness and policing are two of the "most unsettled issues" in Austin and addressed recent election results.

"The status quo of decades past has failed us, but the present state of affairs is not acceptable either. Based on another contentious election cycle, it is clear that we must continue to advance our shared values – but the only way forward is to bring the whole community forward along with us in new and different ways," Casar said.

Casar, 31, would be Austin's youngest-ever mayor pro tem. He is already the youngest-ever Austin City Council member to be elected, after first winning the District 4 seat in 2014.