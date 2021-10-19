Austin Councilmember Greg Casar considering run for Congress

He has a team of people who are helping him explore the option.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council member Greg Casar is looking into the possibility of running for Texas Congressional District 35. Casar's announcement comes one day after Congressman Lloyd Doggett announced he's running for the new District 37, leaving District 35 open.

The 35th District covers East Austin to San Antonio.

Casar has a team of people to help him explore the possibility, including elected officials, labor advocates and community leaders such as former state senator Wendy Davis.

“We can win better jobs, a clean planet, and an end to the Republicans’ discriminatory laws," Casar said in a statement. "We can make the world a better place if we fight for it. If we organize for it. That’s why I’m considering running for Congress – to fight for working class and everyday Texans.”

His exploratory committee includes fellow city council members and other politicians in Austin, as well as officials from Bexar and Hays counties.

I am considering running to represent our community in the United States Congress.



We can make the world a better place if we fight for it – organize for it. I hope you'll consider joining me in this exploratory phase: https://t.co/vSmXdfilk8 #TX35 — Gregorio “Greg” Casar (@GregCasar) October 19, 2021

According to a press release from Casar's press office, Casar has been a champion in changes in Austin including paid sick-day laws, reforming tax loopholes for luxury property owners, ending small marijuana arrests and citations and increasing the minimum wage for City employees and contractors.

There is no word on when a decision will be made on whether Casar will run for office.