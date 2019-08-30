AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott held the first meeting for the newly-created Domestic Terrorism Task Force at the Texas Capitol Friday.

According to the governor's office, the task force was created in the wake of the El Paso shooting to "combat these hateful acts and extremism in Texas."

The group's purpose is to "analyze and provide advice on strategies to maximize law enforcement’s ability to protect against acts of domestic terrorism."

The group will meet quarterly and members include:

Governor Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen

Colonel Steve McCraw, Department of Public Safety

Chief W. Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management

Major General Tracy Norris, Texas Military Department

Executive Director Amanda Crawford, Texas Department of Information Resources

Executive Director Carter Smith, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Members of the United States Customs and Border Patrol

Members of the United States Secret Service

John Bash, United States Attorney -- Western District of Texas

Jeff Murray, Department of Homeland Security

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

K. Sunshine Stanek, District Attorney for Lubbock County

Greg Allen, El Paso Police Chief

Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County

Captain Anthony Carter, Collin County Sheriff's Office, North Texas Fusion Center

According to the governor's office, specific objectives of the task force include analyzing current and emerging threats in Texas, and developing strategies to prevent and respond to such threats.

The group is also tasked with developing tools, policies, and protocols to assist in fighting domestic terrorism.

Additionally, the task force will provide recommendations regarding state homeland security strategic planning, and relevant legislative recommendations to the Governor and the Legislature.

On Friday, the governor said El Paso was a catalyst for this task force but the group's purpose is even broader than that.

"We need to come to grips with the fact that there has been an increasing number of mass shootings as well as terroristic attacks," said the governor.

As examples, the governor cited the downtown Dallas shooting in 2016, the Austin bombings last year and the Fort Hood shooting several years ago.

Additionally, after the governor announced the creation of the task force on Wednesday August 14, he directed DPS to combat any form of domestic terrorism in Texas by:

Conducting a state intelligence assessment on the domestic terrorism threat in Texas.

Establishing a Domestic Terrorism Section within the Texas Fusion Center to proactively seek, assess and monitor domestic terrorism and other mass casualty threats.

Coordinating with the designated regional fusion centers in Texas to increase the detection and monitoring of domestic terrorism and other mass casualty threats.

Establishing Domestic Terrorism Teams comprised of DPS Special Agents to provide immediate direct support to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force s (JTTF), and increase the number of Special Agents assigned to the JTTFs to conduct domestic counterterrorism investigations.

s (JTTF), and increase the number of Special Agents assigned to the JTTFs to conduct domestic counterterrorism investigations. Increasing the number of DPS Special Agents and Analysts in the Texas Anti-Gang Centers conducting investigations on criminal gangs affiliated with Neo Nazi and White Nationalist groups and networks espousing terrorist attacks.

