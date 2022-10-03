Gov. Abbott stresses connection between fentanyl, border issues in discussion held by The Heritage Foundation

According to the governor's office, Texas has seized over 288 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state since the launch of Operation Lone Star.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke virtually Thursday at The Heritage Foundation's "The Fentanyl Crisis: The Mexico-Texas Connection" discussion, where he has continued to blame the fentanyl issue on border security issues.

The event, hosted by conservative-leaning The Heritage Foundation and its president, Kevin Roberts, Ph.D., examined how fentanyl affects communities nationwide and what strategic approaches the organization feels are necessary to halt its passage across the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The crisis at our border can be pinned directly on the inaction of President Biden and his Administration — they have turned a blind eye to the United States’ borders that they swore to protect and defend," Abbott said. "But Texas is not sitting by while our border is flooded with people and deadly drugs like fentanyl. Instead, we are stepping up to do the federal government's job."

Abbott said that the state's efforts have been "tremendously successful thanks to Operation Lone Star and the support from other states who understand the importance of a secure border," adding that, "Texas will continue to bolster its stake in the fight against fentanyl and do whatever it takes to secure our border and keep our communities safe."

Abbott said Texas is stepping up to secure the border and combat the influx of fentanyl streaming into America. According to the governor's office, Texas has seized over 288 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout the state since the launch of Operation Lone Star.

This isn't the first time this year Abbott has spoken on fentanyl in Texas, either. In February, Abbott held a roundtable in Fort Worth where he spoke with law enforcement and families who have been affected by fentanyl.

According to the governor’s office, in 2021, there were more than 1,335 fentanyl-related deaths in Texas. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics documented an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. during a 12-month period that ended in April 2021 – up 28.5% from the same period the year before.

The data also show estimated overdose deaths from opioids, including synthetics like fentanyl, increased to 75,673 in the same 12-month period, up from 56,064 the year before.

In July, Gov. Abbott signed bipartisan Senate Bill 768 into law to increase criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas.

