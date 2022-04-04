Gov. Abbott talks property taxes at campaign stop in Tyler

"This will lower the cost of doing business and keep our economy thriving."

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is vowing to cut back property taxes for small business owners, he made the promise during a roundtable discussion in Tyler, Texas on Monday to talk about property tax changes that could benefit business owners.

"Under my taxpayer bill of rights, businesses would receive a property tax exemption on up to $100,000 of their business personal property that will lower the cost of doing business for these small businesses that will spur the economy even more, spur their capability of hiring more people, pay more people so that businesses can continue to grow," said Gov. Abbott.

It's part of his proposed "taxpayer bill of rights," which is one of his reelection campaign promises. Other tenets of his concept include reducing school property tax rates and reforming local government debt policies.

"This will lower the cost of doing business and keep our economy thriving," the governor said on Twitter.

I discussed the Taxpayer Bill of Rights with business leaders in Tyler today.



Under my plan, small businesses will receive a property tax exemption on up to 100k of business personal property.



This will lower the cost of doing business & keep our economy thriving! pic.twitter.com/HY8NmFSCKN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 4, 2022