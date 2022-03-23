Full steam ahead in ‘Texas Trump Train’ lawsuit

Legal challenge says individuals in a convoy of supporters of President Trump engaged in "political violence."

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal district court in Texas says a lawsuit can move forward alleging individuals involved in a vehicle convoy expressing support of former President Trump violated the federal Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 along with state law.

Protect Democracy, the Texas Civil Rights Project, and Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP filed the suit last year on behalf of four people who were part of a separate convoy with a Biden-Harris campaign bus in October 2020.

The suit says the campaign bus and a separate car were ambushed by the convoy on Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio.

For more than an hour, according to the suit, dozens of trucks and cars encircled the campaign bus and threatened to harass and intimidate those on board.

“Today the court reaffirmed that political violence has no place in our democracy,” said Tim Holloway, who was driving the Biden-Harris bus during the incident.

The court’s decision means plaintiffs will be allowed to seek a jury verdict declaring the incident a violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act.

“The attack on our clients on the Biden-Harris campaign bus is part of a troubling pattern of increasing political violence in the U.S. in recent years — culminating in the insurrection at Congress on Jan. 6, 2021,” added Emma Hilbert, senior attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Some individuals in the Trump convoy live-streamed the incident before a vehicle crashed into a campaign car.