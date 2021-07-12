Former San Antonio politician now a network TV political analyst

"I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas," Castro said.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is changing gears by starting up a new career. He shared the announcement of his big news on Twitter early Monday morning.

"Proud to be a part of the @NBCNews/MSNBC team! I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas."

On air during MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show, Castro was introduced live as "adding another title to his resume – that of NBC News and MSNBC Political Analyst."

Castro served as the housing secretary in the Obama administration and more recently was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Prior to that, the San Antonio-born politician was mayor from June 2009 through July 2014.

Castro retweeted the news of his new gig and his wife, Erica Lira Castro, congratulated him publicly on Twitter, too, by saying, "Your voice matters. Your voice as a father, husband, Texan, Latino, and grandson of an immigrant is unique. I know you will do great. Proud of you!"

As part of his first topic to discuss, Castro addressed House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D) of South Carolina's push to get President Joe Biden to back filibuster changes for election reform.