Former President Trump to speak in Nueces County this weekend

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown as Republicans target districts in the area to try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Days before the start of early voting and former President Donald Trump will make his way to Robstown for a Save American Rally this weekend.

The event will take place at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Saturday evening.

Local Republican party chair Barbie Baker said her phone has been ringing non-stop from residents asking about the event, including media from across the state.

"From questions, phone calls, emails, my cell phone just ringing off the hook, people are excited," she said.

This will not be the first visit from the former president to our area. He came down in the days after 2017s Hurricane Harvey, in which he was greeted by some pretty big crowds.

This visit will focus on politics.

"I really think it was a strategic move to come to south Texas and this area because our voters are engaged and our community is concerned about what is going on," Baker said.

The rally is also expected to serve as a spotlight for local republican candidates.

While a rundown of speakers has not been released, it is expected several local republican candidates will get the opportunity to also take the stage.

We do know some of them have been contacted to check their schedules and to see if they are available.

A media advisory for the event said Trump would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

"I think you'll see a lot of people come out from the surrounding rural areas, locals, smaller towns that are heavily republican," said political analyst Dr. Bill Chriss.

"Clearly the national republican strategy is to try and make end roads which has been traditionally a democratic voting block which is the Hispanic community"

As far as what Trump's talking points will be, Chriss said you can bet on the border and crime.

But will his appearance in south Texas generate more votes for the party? It depends on who you ask.

"I don't think it will change the outcome of any of these local races and I don't think it will change the outcome of the congressional races in south Texas which I think is the primary target," said Chriss.

"I am hoping that President Trump's visit encourages every individual to get out and vote," said Baker.

Doors to the rally open at 2 p.m. Saturday with Trump taking the stage around 7 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, you can register on Trump's website.

