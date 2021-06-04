Former President Trump to deliver closing remarks at CPAC in Dallas

The event will take place at Hilton Anatole in Dallas from July 9 to 11.

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas in July, event organizers confirmed.

Trump will deliver the closing address at CPAC, which takes place from July 9 to 11 at the Hilton Anatole.

"We’re honored that President Trump will join us in Dallas and remind us that freedom means never being silenced,” said chairman Matt Schlapp, in a release.

This will mark the former president's 10th CPAC appearance. The theme for the event is "America UnCanceled."

Other speakers include former Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and two Texas congressmen, Rep. Ronny Jackson and Rep. Roger Williams.

Trump recently endorsed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election.

His last visit to Texas was during his presidency in June 2020, when he spoke at a North Dallas church. Trump was scheduled to make a campaign stop in Oct. 2020, but that trip was canceled following his COVID-19 diagnosis.