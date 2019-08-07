AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is from another story on April 23, 2019.

Former Houston congressman and 2006 gubernatorial nominee Chris Bell is moving forward with a U.S. Senate run.

According to The Texas Tribune, Bell filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission establishing a campaign. In a statement, he told the Tribune he was "definitely planning to run" but will make a formal announcement at a later date.

If Bell runs, he will be joining former U.S. House candidate MJ Hegar to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Bell served in Congress from 2003 to 2005 in a district that included part of the city of Houston. In the 2006 gubernatorial race, he got 30% of the vote against Gov. Rick Perry, a Republican, and two well-known independent candidates.

There are other Democrats still weighing campaigns, including Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards and state Sen. Royce West of Dallas.

According to the Tribune, West met with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in late-June. A source noted West had a "positive meeting" and signaled that he is likely to run.

West told the Tribune, "I'll make a decision whether to run next month."

West has served in the Texas Senate since 1993. The Tribune reported he was elected to another four-year term in 2018 and would not have to give up his Senate seat to challenge Cornyn.

