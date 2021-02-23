ERCOT reform among Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's top priorities this legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday unveiled his list of top priorities for the current legislative session.
While he has been vocal on holding the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) accountable for the massive, statewide energy failure during last week's winter storms, that will not be his No. 1 priority – the State's budget will, as is customary every legislative session. ERCOT reform is next in line, though.
"Since the Texas Legislature adjourned in 2019, Texas has faced some of the greatest challenges in our history," said Patrick. "In fact, several of my priority bills changed in the last few days in response to issues that emerged from the winter storm last week. I have also prioritized legislation that reflects the principles and values of the Texas conservative majority. I am confident these priorities address issues that are critical to Texans at this time."
Priority Bills by Number
- Senate Bill 1 – The State Budget
- Senate Bill 2 – ERCOT Reform
- Senate Bill 3 – Power Grid Stability
- Senate Bill 4 – Star Spangled Banner Protection Act
- Senate Bill 5 – Statewide Broadband Access
- Senate Bill 6 – Pandemic Liability Protection Act
- Senate Bill 7 – Election & Ballot Security
- Senate Bill 8 – The Heartbeat Bill
- Senate Bill 9 – Abortion Ban Trigger
- Senate Bill 10 – Stop Taxpayer Funded Lobbying
- Senate Bill 11 – Appellate Court Reorganization
- Senate Bill 12 – Protect Free Speech on Social Media
- Senate Bill 13 – Oil & Gas Investment Protection
- Senate Bill 14 – Business Freedom and Uniformity Act
- Senate Bill 15 – Ban Sale of Personal Data from Certain State Agencies
- Senate Bill 16 – Protect State-held Personal Data
- Senate Bill 17 – Protect Texas Trucking
- Senate Bill 18 – Protect Second Amendment Businesses
- Senate Bill 19 – Stop Corporate Gun Boycotts
- Senate Bill 20 – Second Amendment Protections for Travelers
- Senate Bill 21 – Bail Reform
- Senate Bill 22 – First Responders Pandemic Care Act
- Senate Bill 23 – Stop Local Police Defunding
- Senate Bill 24 – Law Enforcement Transparency Act
- Senate Bill 25 – Family Nursing Home Visitation Rights
- Senate Bill 26 – Protect Our Freedom to Worship
- Senate Bill 27 – Expanding Virtual Learning Options
- Senate Bill 28 – Charter School Equity Act
- Senate Bill 29 – Fair Sports for Women & Girls
- Senate Bill 30 – Remove Racist Restrictions from Real Estate Deeds
- Senate Bill 31 – Senate Redistricting Act
A Safe & Secure Texas Future
Life, Liberty and Conservative Texas Values
Protecting Taxpayers & the Texas Economy
