'Dangerous & wrong' | Rep. Will Hurd condemns baseless Trump remarks on vote count

Hurd, a Republican, has represented Texas Congressional District 23 since 2015, but did not seek re-election this fall.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one San Antonio-area legislator has condemned the remarks made by President Donald Trump about the election and its latest developments Thursday night.

In that press conference from the White House, Trump made a number of baseless or outright false claims about the election as ballots continue to be counted in key battleground states. Without referring to Trump by name, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R) – who will be retiring at the end of his term come January – tweeted his reaction, calling the president's comments "dangerous" while adding that "every American should have his or her vote counted."

A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon. Every American should have his or her vote counted. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) November 6, 2020

The outgoing U.S. House representative, whose district is partially comprised of parts of west San Antonio, has been largely inactive as of late on social media. The Thursday night tweet was his first since Election Day.