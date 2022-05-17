The election will fill the seat held by Pat Toomey.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The suspense continues. We are waiting to find out the final vote for the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands are in the running for the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey is not seeking reelection. Toomey won reelection in 2016.

It was likely the most closely watched race of the night, not just in Pennsylvania but in the entire country.

It's still too close to call. That means we're probably headed for a recount.

Newswatch 16 was at Dr. Oz's watch party in Bucks County Tuesday night.

He addressed his supporters late in the night, telling them he's confident when all the votes are tallied and likely re-tallied he'll be named the winner.

Pennsylvania law requires a recount when the margin between the two top candidates is 0.5 percent or less.

Dr. Oz secured the much-coveted endorsement from former President Trump, and he made sure to thank Trump in his remarks Tuesday night.

Here was part of his message to supporters, "We have the ability, in Pennsylvania, to fight for the soul of this country. We are such a critical part of a bellwether for the country than when we win the battles here in Pennsylvania, it reflects on the entire country."

The McCormick camp was in Pittsburgh Tuesday night, still riding high on the lead he held for most of the day. McCormick said it was clear his message resonated with voters.

He told supporters he believes he will win.

McCormick said, "Right now we have tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that have not been counted, that are gonna need to be counted beginning tomorrow. So, unfortunately, we're not gonna have resolution tonight, we can see victory ahead, and it's all because of you."

It appears Kathy Barnette's late surge in the polls wasn't enough to push her over the edge. She remains a distant third in the race.

On the Democratic side, John Fetterman won the nomination handily while in the hospital recovering from a stroke.

Now, we wait to see who his opponent will be in November.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.

