Chip Roy wins reelection in Texas-21 in competitive race against Wendy Davis

The district includes parts of Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country.

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has won reelection against Democratic former state Sen. Wendy Davis in Texas’s 21st Congressional District.

With 87% of the vote counted on Tuesday night, incumbent Roy had 52% to challenger Davis’ 45%.

The district, which Roy won against Democrat Joseph Kopser in 2018 by 2.5 points, includes parts of Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country. In 2016, Republican former U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith won the district by 21 percentage points.

The competitive race featured two candidates that have made national headlines.

In May 2019, Roy gained national attention for single-handedly delaying a $19.1 billion disaster aid package. In March, Roy voted against a House coronavirus relief bill. He has made a name for himself as a self-described Washington disrupter

Davis rose to fame after delivering a nearly 13-hour filibuster as a Texas State Senator in 2013. In 2014, Davis lost to Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas’ gubernatorial race.

Before his first term as a U.S. representative, Roy was a fixture in Texas Republican politics, serving as a staffer to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Davis, who now lives in Austin, spent much of her adult life in Fort Worth, where she served on the city council and in the state Senate. Her campaign focused on Roy’s record on the coronavirus pandemic response and women’s health issues.