x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Elections

Vanessa Fuentes defeats opponents in race for Austin City Council District 2 seat in November election

Vanessa Fuentes will replace Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza after defeating her two opponents.

AUSTIN, Texas — Vanessa Fuentes won the Austin City Council District 2 seat in the November general election, replacing Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza. Garza is stepping down after being elected to serve as the Travis County attorney.

Fuentes defeated Casey Ramos, David Chincanchan and Alex Strenger with 56% of the vote.

Fuentes describes herself as a proud southeast Austinite, community organizer and public health advocate. She was raised by a Mexican immigrant mother and military veteran father and is a first-generation college graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

For the past five years, she has worked as a director at the American Heart Association. In that role, she focused on mobilizing and empowering the everyday Texan to engage in the policymaking process and pass lifesaving policies that make communities healthier and safer.

According to her website, Fuentes also worked at the Texas State Capitol on criminal justice reform during the 83th Legislative Session, served as the president of the Young Women’s Alliance and on the statewide board of the Hisapanic Women’s Network of Texas.

Her priorities include a new approach to community health, proactive community engagement, tackling the housing and displacement crisis and uplifting small businesses. Go here to learn more about her plans.

WATCH: City of Austin hosts forum for District 2 city council candidates

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County election: There’s a new sheriff in town

Will an increased number of mail-in ballots affect when election results are finalized in Texas?

Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US