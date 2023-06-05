Recapping results from Saturday's elections around Central Texas

Here are the results from around Central Texas, and what some of these results could mean.

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday was election night all around the state of Texas.

Here are the notable results from around Central Texas, and what some of these results might mean.

Austin Prop A and Prop B

For - 53,241 (79%)

Against - 13,927 (21%)

Against - 53,397 (80%)

For - 12,948 (20%)

Central Texas mayoral elections

The following Central Texas communities voted for mayor Saturday night.

*Bold denotes winner

Dock Jackson - 429 (33%)

Lyle Nelson - 412 (31%)

Deborah Jones - 377 (29%)

Elizabeth Northcutt - 102 (8%)

Melissa Blackburn

Mike Arnold

*results pending

Josh Schroeder (incumbent) - 5,340 (86%)

Jonathan Dade - 898 (14%)

Kiel Arnone - 221 (51%)

James Davant - 200 (48%)

Rhonda Stell (incumbent)

Stephanie Fisher

*results pending

Tom Kilgore (incumbent) - 2,040 (54%)

Ron Cooper - 1,714 (45%)

Roy Paar - 59 (2%)

Dave Rhodes - 225 (50%)

Richard Westerman (incumbent) - 224 (50%)

Elaine Kocian (incumbent)

Connie Koopmann

Robert "Armen" Herzik

Jake Berger

*results pending

Central Texas city propositions

Burnet voters approved Prop A, which will facilitate the sale of Highland Oaks Park.

School district trustee, bond elections

Voters in Bastrop voted to grant a $321.5 million bond proposal that includes two new elementary schools for PK-5, completion of the intermediate to middle school conversion for grades six through eight, safety and security enhancements and additional classrooms for Colorado River Collegiate Academy and Genesis High School, as well as new two-story academic wings for Bastrop High School, Cedar Creek High School and Mina Elementary and general renovations and improvements to all other schools.

Voters in Coupland voted for Proposition A Saturday night, which will allow Coupland ISD to use $56 million to build a new middle school to accommodate district growth. The campus would have 150-student capacity with core spaces for 300 students, classrooms for grades six through eight, science labs, a sports field with track and more.

Dripping Springs voters approved a $223.7 million bond that includes a new elementary school and expansion of Dripping Springs Middle School, the purchase of land for future facilities, renovation projects, new buses and more.

Voters in Eanes approved Propositions A, B, and C Saturday night.

Eanes ISD's $131.4 million bond proposition was split into three propositions: Proposition A - Maintenance, Safety & Efficiency, Proposition B - Stadium Projects and Proposition C - Technology Devices.

Prop A ($117.8 million) includes safety and security upgrades, physical repairs and refurbishments at every campus. Prop B ($2.4 million) includes refurbishments at Chaparral Stadium, including pole lighting replacements, bleachers and more. And Prop C ($11.2 million) includes the replacement of student and staff digital device and devices in classrooms, labs and offices.

Voters in Hays approved Propositions A, B, and C, and rejected Proposition D.

Prop A will allocate $208.8 million for new school construction, improvements and new school buses; Prop B will allocate $102.9 million for school renovations focused on fine arts, athletics and career/technical education facilities; and Prop C will give approximately $4 million for technology.

The failed Prop D would've allowed $52.2 million for outdoor multipurpose pavilions.

Hutto voters said yes to all three propositions regarding funds for bonds, technology, and facilities.

Hutto ISD's $522 million bond election was split up into three propositions. Prop A will address building two new elementary schools, renovating and adding to Hutto High School, adding classrooms to existing middle schools and more. Prop B would purchase and refresh instructional devices, including one-to-one teacher/staff and student technology. Prop C would renovate the College Street facility.

Jarrell voters agreed to a $324.6 million bond proposal that includes two new elementary schools, a new middle school, additions and renovations to Jarrell Highs School, as well as upgrades to the Paw Prints Facility, District Operations Center, enhanced technology infrastructure, security upgrades and more.

Voters in Leander agreed to a trio of propositions that will allocate roughly $762 million for a variety of school needs.

Prop A is $698.3 million for school facilities, the purchasing of necessary sites for school facilities, buses and vehicles. Prop B is $50.8 million for technology equipment and technology infrastructure. And Prop C is $13.6 million for renovations to Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center.

Lexington voters rejected Lexington ISD's $36 million bond that would've included new classrooms at Lexington Elementary School and the district's middle and high schools, renovations to the ag building and gym, a new multi-practice gym at the middle and high school campus and track renovation and bleacher replacement at Eagle Stadium.

Voters in Liberty Hill resoundingly approved a trio of propositions that will allocate hundreds of millions to the district.

Liberty Hill's $471.1 million bond was split into three propositions. Prop A will enact construction of a new high school; design, site development and construction of two elementary schools, as well as design and site development of a third; expansion of academics and fine arts facilities; safety and security improvements and more. Prop B will include laptops, tablets and other technology devices for students and staff. And Prop C will include an additional concession stand and restroom at Liberty Hill High School, as well as turf replacement for Panther Stadium Field.

Voters in Llano voted for Propositions A and C and against Proposition B related to over $39 million in bonds.

Prop A will allow additions and renovations to Packsaddle Elementary School, Llano Elementary School, Llano Junior High School and Llano High School, as well as districtwide improvements and safety upgrades and Prop C will upgrade technology for students and staff.

Prop B would have addressed affordable housing for teachers.

McDade voters rejected two propositions as part of McDade ISD's $27 million bond package that would've included renovation and rehabilitation of school buildings, the district's septic system and transportation facilities, the purchase of land for future school buildings and the purchase of new school buses.

Rockdale voters approved Rockdale ISD's bond proposal that includes renovations to the elementary school, safety and security upgrades to the intermediate school, renovation and expansion at the junior high and parking expansion and security upgrades at the high school.

Voters in San Marcos have agreed to four propositions, three included in San Marcos CISD's bond package, that will allocate roughly $166.2 million.

Prop A, unrelated to the bond, will allow an attendance credit purchase. Of the three bond-related amendments, Prop B ($147.7 million) includes school construction and renovation costs and new school buses, Prop C ($984,563), which narrowly passed, includes field turf replacement at San Marcos High School Stadium, and Prop D ($17.5 million) includes construction, renovation and equipment for a new swimming facility.