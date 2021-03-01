Opposition grows for Texas Sen. Cruz-led group of GOP lawmakers aiming to dispute election

A bipartisan group of at least 10 Senators has formed to express resistance to a growing group of GOP lawmakers aiming to dispute the 2020 election results.

A bipartisan group of at least 10 lawmakers including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah are coming out against a group of GOP lawmakers led by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas who want to dispute Wednesday's certification of Electoral College results, and Joe Biden's win, after the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement, Sen. Romney called the effort an "egregious ploy to reject electors." Romney said the effort may "enhance the political ambition of some," but that it "dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic."

Sen. Romney called the reasons behind the Cruz-led group of GOP lawmakers efforts to delay certification of results "nonsense," writing in the statement that the group's argument that this action will restore trust "ignores the widely perceived reality that Congress is an overwhelmingly partisan body; the American people wisely place greater trust in the federal courts where judges serve for life. Members of Congress who would substitute their own partisan judgement for that of the courts do not enhance public trust, they imperil it."

Other Senators joining Romney in the resistance against Cruz's dispute efforts include, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.

In a joint statement from the group of bipartisan lawmakers voicing criticism to the election dispute efforts, they say, "all challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans' confidence in the already determined election results."

President-Elect Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th. No attack launched by President Trump or his Congressional enablers will change that fact – but their words can still wreak immense damage on our democratic systems. My statement: pic.twitter.com/cyzQqqE6D5 — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 3, 2021

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, and top Trump ally, also separately came out Sunday and voiced opposition to the last-ditch effort.

Sen. Graham wrote on Twitter, "Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy."

As the Associated Press reported, Sen. Graham has said the effort by Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican senators to overturn the presidential election doesn’t go far enough in helping President Donald Trump.

Graham said in his Sunday statement that Cruz has a “high bar” to show there was evidence of problems with the election.