AUSTIN, Texas — With 10 candidates on stage, the first Democratic debate for the 2020 presidential election season felt a little more like speed dating than an exchange of ideas.

There was even a lightning round where candidates gave one-word answers on the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren – the candidate leading in the polls among the first round of debaters – did not stray from her stance on healthcare, advocating for Medicare for all.

"I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke and one of the number one reasons is the cost of health care," Sen. Warren said.

But as the debate went on, Sen. Warren seemed to take a back seat as candidates tried their best to stand out.

They spared over the economy and foreign policy.

When it came to immigration, the two candidates from Texas – former congressman Beto O'Rourke and former HUD secretary Julian Castro – got into a bit of a political tussle. Castro interrupted O'Rourke, called him out on policy decisions and touted he was the first candidate to put forth an immigration policy plan.

"The standout of the night, by and far, was Julian Castro," said Tara Pohlmeyer, communications manager for Progress Texas. "He's definitely getting the attention online for it and, really, people are diving deeper into his policies now, which was probably his goal."

Both Castro and O'Rourke are headed back to the Lone Star State, where they'll host meet-and-greets in Austin on Friday.

