'It's akin to the NFL's overtime rule' | Randomly-selected ballot order affects election outcomes

Texas counties randomly select ballot orders. Scientists say the candidate atop the ticket enjoys a significant advantage on election day.

TEXAS, USA — Texas's March 1 primary results are now official, and political scientists say the order in which candidates appeared on ballots may have determined the winner in a number of close races.

Researchers at Sam Houston State University concluded in 2016 that candidates listed highest on the ticket enjoy a 7-10 percent bump in low-profile races, like local judicial elections.

The study demonstrates a small ballot placement advantage in major, statewide elections, too.

UTSA political scientist Jon Taylor theorizes that a sense of civic duty pushes voters to weigh in on every race, even if they're not familiar with the candidates.

"(Voters) feel like, 'I'm in the voting booth. I need to vote for these people. They're on the ballot and it's important to vote,'" he said. "Then, they just haphazardly choose."

Analysis of March 1 primary results shows candidates and propositions listed highest on Bexar County ballots received more votes than their alternatives in 48 of 70 contested races.

Marvin Summers finished third in Bexar County among Republican candidates for Railroad Commission, despite landing atop the ballot.

Still, almost 14,000 Bexar County republicans cast ballots for Summers, who died in a car wreck a week before early voting began.

Taylor notes that some voters might've endorsed Summers in protest. Others could've cast their ballot in support of the republican's ideals or platform.

"But you've got to suspect there were just enough people who said, 'Okay, I've got to vote for somebody... I'll vote for him,'" Taylor said.

Other states list candidates in alphabetical order, or sort them by the date they filed to run.

In Texas, ballot order is determined by each county via lottery. Candidates who win enjoy some ballot placement advantage.

In other words, Taylor says, it's possible a random drawing gave some candidates enough of a bump to secure the election.