San Marcos, Kyle mayoral candidates face off in runoff election Tuesday

Polls open Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in San Marcos and Kyle will decide Tuesday whether to reelect their mayors or to elect their challengers.

None of the candidates received 50% of the vote in their respective races during the Nov. 3 general election, forcing a runoff election.

Early voting began Nov. 26 and ended on Dec. 4. According to Hays County records, more than 3,500 people voted early.

The Kyle mayoral race was tight in the general election, with incumbent Travis Mitchell (5,816, 37.59%) receiving 42 fewer votes than challenger Linda Tenorio (5,858, 37.86%). Mitchell has held the seat since 2017.

San Marcos mayor Jane Hughson is facing off against Juan Arredondo. In the general election, Hughson received 44.7% (8,946) of the votes while Arredondo received 32.71% (6,540). Hughson has held the seat since 2018.

Voters also will decide who will take over the vacant San Marcos City Council Place 5 seat and continue its unexpired term.

Three candidates – Omar Baca, Zach Sambrano and Mark Gleason – fought for the seat during the general election, but neither received 50% of the votes.

Because Baca (6,182, 32.58%) and Gleason (6,708, 35.36%) received most of the votes, the two will face off during the runoff election.

Polls open on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hays County has a list of voting locations in San Marcos and Kyle on its website.

Election results will be updated on this story once they come in Tuesday evening and on the KVUE Elections page.