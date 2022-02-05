Capital Area Rural Transportation System offering local voters free rides to the polls

Austin area voters can get free rides to polls from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 for early voting and on Election Day from CARTS

AUSTIN, Texas — Election day is on Nov. 8 and the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is offering Texans free rides to the polls.

The CARTS is responsible for transit services in the nine counties surrounding Austin, including Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.

Voters can get free rides to voter polls from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 for early voting through Country Bus and CARTS NOW services.

According to a press release, early voters can use the promo code "earlyvote2022" to get a ride to and from the polls.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, CARTS will also extend their CARTS NOW services to Taylor, Lockhart and Marble Falls.

Residents living near the CARTS rural service area should schedule their Country Bus ride 24 hours in advance and specify the polling location where they intend to vote.

CARTS will not offer free rides on their Interurban Regional routes.

Schedules vary based on availability. For more information visit ridecarts.com.

