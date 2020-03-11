Divisive election not enough to split Temple friends with opposing views

Ron Gutherie and Anthony Smith may support different Presidential candidates but that didn't stop them from grabbing breakfast on election day.

TEMPLE, Texas — Ron Gutherie supports President Donald Trump. Anthony Smith supports former Vice President Joe Biden. While that difference seems to have divided the nation like never before, for Gutherie and Smith, it's nothing more than a matter of opinion.

The two men, who are neighbors and friends for five years, started election day with breakfast at Jimmy's Egg in Temple.

Gutherie wore a Trump 2020 t-shirt while Smith wore a Biden Harris t-shirt.

"It's important for people to see that people of opposing views and different races can get together still be friends love one another as one and get along," said Gutherie.

The men said they were planning the breakfast for an entire year.

"Even though we have political differences, we are still neighbors and friends and there's a commonality between the two of us," said Smith.