AUSTIN, Texas — Ready or not, the 2020 election season is here. And, in Miami, the stage is set for the first Democratic debate.

While there are 24 Democratic candidates, only 20 will debate Wednesday and Thursday. Twenty is the max amount allowed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and, at the time the debate was finalized, only 20 candidates met the qualifications.

To qualify for the debates, candidates had to get either 1% support in at least three qualifying national polls or 65,000 unique donors to their campaign. To avoid having a so-called "kids table," or having the lesser known candidates all debating on one night, the pool of 20 was randomly split in half.

On Wednesday night, the candidates debating are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Rep. Tim Ryan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper will debate.

With 10 people on stage at a time, viewers are going to have to pay attention. There will be no opening statements from the candidates, and the two-hour-long faceoffs will be broken into five segments.

"It's going to be tough, right," O'Rourke said. "We've got 60 seconds to respond to some of the biggest questions on the minds of the American people right now."

The candidates will also get 30 seconds for follow-up and 45 seconds to close.

"They're going to have to come up with something that is memorable, short and sweet because, if they don't, they're going to get lost in the clutter," said Brad Bannon, a Democratic pollster and strategist.

Castro, who has been down in both national and state polls, is hoping to do just that.

"Beginning with tonight, as my name ID goes up, I'm confident you're going to see my support go up in polls," said the former San Antonio mayor and HUD Secretary.

Texas Republicans argue the ideas of the left will just push voters to the right.

"Voters can expect to hear the candidate's costly list of proposals that mean nothing but more government intervention in our lives," said James Dickey, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

And President Donald Trump is hoping to get more attention than the debates. His campaign purchased expensive ad space on YouTube to get users' attention.

