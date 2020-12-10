Austin City Council candidates speak in institutional racism forum

Candidates for Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10 are expected to talk about policing, gentrification, the COVID-19 relief fund and other topics.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just ahead of the November election, candidates for multiple city council district seats are participating in a virtual forum on institutional racism.

The candidates for Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10 are expected to talk about policing, gentrification, the COVID-19 relief fund, development of the Austin Equity Office, funding for Austin Public Health and access to low-income housing.

Alex Strenger will not participate in the forum as he announced Sunday he is dropping out of the District 2 race and is endorsing his former opponent, Casey Ramos.

Strenger said he got into the race because Austin needs "practical, actionable and non-divisive solutions in order to address our affordability, homelessness and policing concerns," and he said Ramos shares his concerns and has a similar vision for addressing them.

"The only problem is that we are running against each other in the same district, when we should instead be working together in order to get one of us elected. So, when you have a candidate like Casey Ramos, who already has widespread community support within the district, well, it's a no-brainer," Strenger told KVUE.

Candidates for District 4 and District 10 will speak at 5 p.m., and candidates for District 2, District 6 and District 7 will speak at 6:30 p.m.

