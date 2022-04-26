Advocates for Leander's continued service with Capital Metro rally Tuesday

If approved, Prop A would allow CapMetro to continue services in Leander. If rejected, residents would still be on the hook for $42.3 million owed to the agency.

LEANDER, Texas — Advocates for Capital Metro’s continued service in the Leander area organized a demonstration near the city’s public library Tuesday afternoon.

Early voting has started for a May 7 election, which includes an item on the ballot for Leander residents having to do with Capital Metro.

Prop A asks voters whether or not the transportation agency should continue its services in the region.

Members of the grassroots organization “Keep Leander Connected” are staging rallies in an effort to sway voters into voting in favor of the proposition.

Multiple people from Austin made the 64 mile round trip for our chat today. This guy even wore a transit shirt from another state. Word is getting out, but we need your help!#keepleanderconnected #saveourtrain @CapMetroATX @CapMetroCEO @PeteButtigieg @elonmusk @SecretaryPete pic.twitter.com/K1RKxuRsjq — Keep Leander Connected (@connectleander) March 23, 2022

In an advisory sent Tuesday, the group cited the need for a reliable transportation option for thousands of of Leander residents who are seniors, people with disabilities, students and business owners.

Prop A will not raise taxes if it is approved. Since the transportation agency already has approved terms with the City, Leander residents will continue to see 1% of their sales taxes go toward CapMetro.

According to Keep Leander Connected, Prop A would also mean an immediate infusion of $7.4 million to the city for street lights, traffic lights, sidewalks, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. The City would also reportedly get almost $2 million for transportation improvements annually.

Advocates say if voters reject Prop A, taxpayers stand to face a significant tax burden of $42.3 million in addition to being ineligible to access $143 million in federal funds. Federal dollars from President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure bill would also be harder to tap into, according to the group.

The City of Leander joined Capital Metro’s service area in 1985. A 2000 election gave voters the choice to opt out of the partnership, but voters ultimately decided to stay with the agency. Four years later, in 2004, voters approved a separate item for a fixed rail system which opened for service in 2010.