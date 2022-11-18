Boebert declares victory, Frisch concedes in US House race in Colorado

Though the 3rd Congressional District election is headed to an automatic recount, both candidates said the recount is unlikely to overturn the current results.

DENVER — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert declared victory in the 3rd Congressional District election, while Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded on Friday morning, even as the race was headed toward an automatic recount.

Boebert declared victory Thursday night in a social media video message in which she thanked her campaign volunteers and voters for electing her to her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"My campaign team and our lawyers will definitely make sure everything is conducted properly," Boebert said on the coming recount. "Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that can affect the current outcome we're seeing tonight in this race."

On Friday afternoon, Boebert was ahead of Frisch by 554 votes, according to the state Secretary of State's Office. The Associated Press estimated 99% of votes have been counted.

Frisch said he called Boebert to concede the race Friday. While he said that a recount is likely – automatic recounts are mandated in Colorado when the margin is less than 0.5% of the leader's vote total – he also said it was unlikely the recount will significantly change the current results.

"The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small," he said. "It would be disingenuous of us or any other group to raise false hope and continue fundraising for a recount. Colorado elections are safe, accurate and secure."

Here are the latest results:

Lauren Boebert: 50.8% (163,832 votes)

Adam Frisch: 49.92% (163,278 votes)

Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in her first term, assailing inflation, crime, U.S. dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policy under President Joe Biden’s watch. Her midterm election prospects in Colorado's mostly rural 3rd Congressional District seemed boosted by redistricting that made the district more Republican.

A first-term representative, Boebert is a divisive national figure for her conspiratorial rhetoric and provocative social media style. She’s a fervent supporter of gun rights and was the owner of a restaurant in Rifle, now closed, where the staff open-carried firearms.

Frisch is a former member of the Aspen City Council. He has downplayed his party affiliation in this largely rural and conservative-leaning district and instead has called himself a “conservative businessman.”

