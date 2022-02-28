ELECTION RESULTS: Republican winner declared for Texas comptroller race

Check here for the results for the race for Texas comptroller.

On Tuesday, Texans headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote - including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters also decided who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

The office for Texas comptroller, currently held by Republican Glenn Hegar, was also up for election. Hegar was seeking a third term.

The Comptroller for the State of Texas is one of the six executive positions in the Texas government established by the Texas Constitution. They are chief financial officer for the state who oversees the state's finances and also acts "as the tax collector, the chief accountant, the chief revenue estimator, and chief treasurer for the state."

The comptroller held to a four-year term, and is up for election every four years at the same time the federal midterm elections take place, according to Ballotpedia.

Hegar has served as the state's comptroller since he was first elected on Nov. 4, 2014. He faced a Republican challenger, Mark Goloby, in the primary, and handily defeated him. As of 10:15 p.m. on election night, Hegar led Goloby in the race with 83% of the vote.

On the Democratic side, Janet Dudding, Tim Mahoney and Angel Vega are were all vying to win the primary and advance to November general election. That race had still not been called as of 10:15 p.m.

The winners of each race will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. If no one candidate wins outright, the two top vote-getters will advance to a runoff.

WFAA is tracking the results on election night, which will be posted below. Races that have officially been called will appear highlighted in green. Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest.