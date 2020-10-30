With one day of early voting left, Texas officially surpasses total 2016 votes cast

The Texans who have voted make up about half of all registered voters in the state.

TEXAS, USA — With one day left of early voting and Election Day around the corner, Texas has officially surpassed its total 2016 votes cast.

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, as of Thursday, Oct. 29, Texas has cast a total of 9,009,850 votes so far in the 2020 presidential election. In the 2016 presidential election, 8,969,226 votes were cast through early voting and Election Day across the state of Texas.

Normally a reliably red state, Texas is seen as being in play this year in the race for president between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The Texans who have voted make up about half of all registered voters in the state.

Voters across the U.S. are turning up in record numbers this 2020 election. Hawaii is the first state to pass its 2016 vote total, currently standing at 104.5%, according to the U.S. Elections Project.