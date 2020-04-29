AUSTIN, Texas — Rep. Eddie Rodriguez announced on Wednesday, April 29, he filed the paperwork necessary for his name to be placed on the ballot in the July 14 special election to succeed Sen. Kirk Watson as the state senator for Texans in Senate District 14.

The filing period is open from April 29 until 5 p.m. on May 13. Rodriguez is the first candidate to file in the race. Watson’s last day is April 30.

Rodriguez is currently the state representative for House District 51 and has represented it since 2003. Senate District 14 is located across most of Travis and all of Bastrop counties.

Rodriguez announced the launch of his campaign on March 7. Since then, he has gained momentum and support from local leaders, including state representatives Donna Howard, Gina Hinojosa and Celia Israel, along with the endorsement of Travis County Firefighters Association Local 4583.

Rodriguez released the following statement:

“During this crisis I’ve seen how hard heroes like our first responders and nurses are working. I’ve watched our community come together to help each other out. But at the same time, I know how hard these times are for people trying to make ends meet. We must have leadership that is responsible, attentive and consistently fighting for Texans. These are the people I grew up with, fought for in the State House and hope to serve as our next State Senator.



“My priorities remain where they always have been. First, we must ensure our public health and safety and responsibly to bring people back to work. I will also be focused on protecting a woman’s right to choose, fighting the NRA to pass common-sense gun safety laws, improving education and expanding affordable, high-quality health care to all Texans. While the challenges we face are significant and demand new ways of thinking, I believe that if we focus on working families and small businesses, we can solve them.”

