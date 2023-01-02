US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson reflects on 30-year career in politics

Johnson was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The first African American and woman to lead the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space & Technology is retiring.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson has served House District 30, which covers much of Dallas and parts of southern Dallas County, since she was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Johnson spoke to C-SPAN to reflect on all that she has accomplished, from supporting women in STEM to what she'll most about her position.

"I hope it means more for the future than for me. That women can truthfully say that women can be a part of policy-making in the science fields," Johnson said.

"Yes, the science field is open to you," she added. "And who is more prepared to do it than someone who gives birth to everybody else?"

As for what she'll miss most about serving in Congress, Johnson said she'll miss the tough work schedule.

Johnson will be replaced by Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who most recently served as a member of the Texas House of Representatives for the 100th district.