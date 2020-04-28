AUSTIN, Texas — In a tweet on Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised Gov. Greg Abbott for his plans to reopen Texas businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott announced on Monday that starting May 1, restaurants, retail shops, movie theaters and malls will be allowed to reopen with limited 25% capacity.

RELATED: Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says

Abbott’s executive order requiring Texans to stay at home other than for essential services and activities will expire on April 30.

Trump said, “Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday. Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX”

Abbott’s plan to reopen is set to happen in phases, aimed at a gradual reopening to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Abbott said phase two will begin as early as May 18 and will include opening more businesses as well as allowing businesses included in phase one to expand operations. The order supersedes local orders.

